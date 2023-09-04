InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Trading Up 5.1 %

IFRX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.97. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.