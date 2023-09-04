Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

IMKTA opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

