Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 89 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £194.91 ($245.70).
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 216.30 ($2.73). 6,521,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949,643. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 681.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
