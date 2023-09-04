Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 89 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £194.91 ($245.70).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 216.30 ($2.73). 6,521,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,949,643. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 681.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.22) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.17 ($4.09).

Read Our Latest Research Report on Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.