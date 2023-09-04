Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Price Jennifer C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

Intel stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. 43,808,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,030,922. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

