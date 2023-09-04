Internet Computer Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00012519 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $14.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,521,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,248,251 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

