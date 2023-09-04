Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $415.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The firm has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.