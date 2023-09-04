Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 4th (AMNB, BSQR, CARV, CPSH, CTXAF, DCT, DHC, FISV, GAIA, GALT)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

