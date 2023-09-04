Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avid Technology (AVID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) in the last few weeks:
- 9/2/2023 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.05 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.05 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 8/10/2023 – Avid Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/9/2023 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avid Technology Stock Up 0.1 %
AVID stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,155. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.17. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avid Technology
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.