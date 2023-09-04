Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Avid Technology (AVID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2023 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.05 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.05 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/10/2023 – Avid Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/9/2023 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

AVID stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,155. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.17. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

