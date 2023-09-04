iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.33 (BATS:TLTW)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

