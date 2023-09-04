iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) is Wealth Quarterback LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 4.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.18. 239,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.