iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.