iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
