iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,952 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $44.61. 1,533,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,542. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

