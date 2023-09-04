iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,350 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $73,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 8,132,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.