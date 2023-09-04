iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. 8,132,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

