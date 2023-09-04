iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Announces $0.05 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.