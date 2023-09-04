iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Announces $0.05 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOKGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

