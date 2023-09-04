iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:LQDI)

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:LQDI opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

