iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,359. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

