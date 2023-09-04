iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,359. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.