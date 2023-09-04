iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.69. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,092. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

