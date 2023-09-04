iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.26. 268,353 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.