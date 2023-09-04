iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,937 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $248.47. 911,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

