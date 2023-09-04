iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

