iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,227 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.07. 4,625,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.