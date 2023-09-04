iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $211.67. 184,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.