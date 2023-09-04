iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $51,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,562,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,981. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

