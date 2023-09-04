iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lowered by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $112.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

