iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $112.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

