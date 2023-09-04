J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 0.7% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,319,000 after buying an additional 1,051,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.78. 376,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,279. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

