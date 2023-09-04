J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 738 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,781. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

