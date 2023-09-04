J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,567,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.75. 1,484,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,951. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

