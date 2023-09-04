J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.39. 1,595,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

