J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $227,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %
Mastercard stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The company has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.93.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
