J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $7.22 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises about 1.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.89. 3,720,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,572. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

