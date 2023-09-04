J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,487. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

