J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

