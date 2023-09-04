J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,830. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

