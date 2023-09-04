J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 194.4% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.51. 4,126,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

