J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.18. The company had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,477. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

