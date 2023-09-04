J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
CDW Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.18. The company had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,477. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CDW
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.