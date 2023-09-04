J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 864 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The company has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

