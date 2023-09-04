J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $524,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.46. 996,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average is $200.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

