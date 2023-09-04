Janover Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JNVR) Quiet Period Set To End on September 4th

Janover’s (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 4th. Janover had issued 1,412,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,650,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Janover’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Janover Price Performance
JNVR opened at $1.31 on Monday. Janover has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
About Janover
