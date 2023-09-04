Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. 459,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

