Jefferies Financial Group Trims Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Target Price to GBX 255

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essentra in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Essentra alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Essentra

Essentra Stock Performance

About Essentra

Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Essentra has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.