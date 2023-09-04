Jefferies Financial Group Trims Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Target Price to GBX 255

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essentra in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Essentra Stock Performance
About Essentra
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
