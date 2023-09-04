Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $154,075.66 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,899.93 or 1.00074256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0066659 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $145,503.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

