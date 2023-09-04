Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.75.

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.48 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

