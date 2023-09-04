Joystick Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.16 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,848.54 or 1.00054758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

