JOYY’s (YY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YY. BOCOM International cut shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $5,884,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
