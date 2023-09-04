JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $48.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. Chewy has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

