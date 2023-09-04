JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

