JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $269.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $191.43 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.41 and a 200-day moving average of $285.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

